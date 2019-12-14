Gettysburg, PA (17325)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Rain. High 46F. Winds N at less than 5 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 38F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.