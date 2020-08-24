Historic Gettysburg Adams County (HGAC) President Anne Zabawa announced the creation of the HGAC Endowment Fund, established through the Adams County Community Foundation using a monetary gift in memory of Connie Farabaugh.
Farabaugh was a strong advocate of historic preservation within Adams County. Farabaugh served as a past president of HGAC. With her husband Ken, she fully supported the HGAC mission to “foster and participate in the preservation, and welfare of the historic, architectural, scenic and culturally significant areas within Adams County,” according to a release.
