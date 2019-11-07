Thrivent Financial is hosting a free shredding event for the communit on Thursday, Nov. 14 from 3 to 6 p.m., at Advent Partners/Thrivent, 1400 Proline Place, Suite 100, Gettysburg.
Identity theft and consumer fraud continue to be a threat. To minimize risk, be sure to shred sensitive materials. Advent Partners is offering residents oa way to properly dispose of personal documents. All types of sensitive documentation will be accepted for shredding, including old tax returns, bank and credit card statements, medical records, insurance forms, bills, etc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.