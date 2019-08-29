Adams County
Support Adams County families that lost a loved one to overdose with the Overdose Awareness Memorial Walk, beginning with a short program at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30 in front of the Adams County Courthouse. Glow sticks and lantern bags will be provided.
Abbottstown
Al-Anon, for anyone who has been affected by someone else’s drinking, will meet 7 p.m., Fridays at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 130 E. Water St.
Biglerville
The Gettysburg Dahlia Society will celebrate its 12th season at the Harbaugh-Thomas Library, 59 W. York St., Biglerville, on Friday, Aug. 30, 1:30-5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visiting and viewing the dahlias is free.
——
AAA is offering a mature driver course at Thomas Harbaugh Library, 59 W. York St., on Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Friday, Sept. 6. Call 717-334-1155 to learn how to refresh your driving skills and save on insurance.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
CoDependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Enter by rear door. Contact Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
——
Gettysburg VFW Post 15 is open to the public Thursdays (Burger Night) from 4 to 8 p.m. and Fridays from 5 to 8 p.m. This week’s Friday night special is fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, butter and dessert. Call 717-334-4614 for more information.
Hanover
Support and Deliverance Group meets every Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Praise and Worship Center, 17 Wayne Ave., for people who wish to overcome addictive habits, over-eating, alcoholism or drug addiction, through Jesus Christ. For information, call Larry at 717-632-2773.
Littlestown
Bingo will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church Parish Hall, 29 S. Queen St. The kitchen will be open at 6 p.m., with soup, sandwiches, drinks and homemade baked goods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.