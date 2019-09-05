Friends of Gettysburg Rupp House History Center, 451 Baltimore St., will present “Soldier Sing-A-Long” on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Courtyard Chat series
This free, one-hour outdoor concert will feature songs Civil War soldiers sang on the march and around the campfire. Union soldier re-enactor Tom Fontana will invite visitors to join in the singing, as well as learn about the history of the music and camp life.
“Many of the songs are still well known and popular today,” according to Fontana. “A few of them are so sad that they were banned from being sung in camp for fear soldiers would get homesick and skedaddle.”
Song selections will include “Battle Cry of Freedom,” “Skip to My Lou,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Betsy From Pike,” “Yellow Rose of Texas,” “Dixie,” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” as well as foot-stomping harmonica tunes.
Soldier Sing-A-Long is a free family-oriented presentation to which the public is invited
