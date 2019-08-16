Hello, we greet you with news of Upper Adams by hopefully taking a step in the right direction to keep you up to date. Can you believe the ups and downs of weather, health-wise, weather-wise and otherwise? What the world needs now is peace. Please pray for all, and better days ahead (we hope). Some of us still believe the devil is working overtime. Do you believe it, too?”
Now it is almost “back to school” time — I hope you are ready. Just do your very best. In the meantime, check out the carnivals, bingos, special events, sports — no time for fishing — too hot and too much to do. Please take time for family and friends, and attend church. Fall is closer than you think, so enjoy what you can, when you can, as often as you can. See the animals and lovely birds or butterflies go by as fall harvest is coming quickly. Drive with care — please do not text, use caution with fires as conditions are very dry — until we get some rain. Continue to pray for peace, troops, families and keep in touch with this friendly, weekly column in Friday’s Gettysburg Times until we meet again — God be with you all!
It you want to share news, please call 717-677-7554 by Tuesday, or leave a brief message. Thanks a bunch for caring and sharing. We do it all for you!
Birthday wishes go to: Brenda Althorff and Mike Beamer, Sr. on Aug. 19; Pam Gibboney, Aspers, Aug. 21; Dail Forsyth, Aug. 22; (also Congrats to Dail and Sandy Forsyth for their anniversary, Sept. 6); Amy Baugher and Jim McGraw, Aspers, Aug. 23, and to Gary Black, Orrtanna Aug. 24. Enjoy!
OK, let’s move right along (Thanks to my great niece Bre for helping me), please read on for some upcoming events in our area to attend:
Tonight and Saturday, Aug. 16-17 — The Heidlersburg Fire Co. Carnival continues with plenty of good food (fish, beef and oyster platters, entertainment by Amish Outlaws, and Saturday Chad Reinhart will perform. Remember to purchase raffle tickets.
Wednesday, Aug. 21, noon — The Biglerville High School Class 1955 will meet for lunch, memories and fellowship at the Gettysburg Family Restaurant.
Saturday, Aug. 24, noon-3 p.m. — Satisfy your appetite at the Annual Chicken & Crab Feed by Biglerville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary at the Biglerville Legion Woods. To order advance tickets by Aug. 19, call 717-677-8373 or 717-677-0355.
Saturday, Aug. 24, 10-4 — York Springs Community Day will be held in and around Griest Park, York Springs with music and games. Check details in the Gettysburg Times or for more information, call 717-528-4859.
Saturday, Aug. 24, noon to dusk — This is a big one to enjoy — the Old Time Annual Picnic at Buchanan Valley St. Ignatius Church, featuring chicken and ham dinners, games, bingo, music and more.
Monday, Aug. 19, 6 p.m. — Biglerville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 262 will meet at the post home for an installation of officers, Ladies. Bring dessert.
Sunday, Aug. 25, 1:30 p.m. — Take time and have fun/fellowship at Heidlersburg Fire Co., with the ever-popular bingo. Doors open at noon, and food is for sale.
Saturday, Sept. 21 — The anniversary and yard sale at SpiriTrust Lutheran Home, Gettysburg, and the first of two weekends at the National Apple Harvest, Arendtsville with plenty to see and do. Mark your calendars. More later.
Thought of the week: Do you know that friends and news make a perfect blend? Attend church and always remember God loves you — and so do we!
