Fairfield
Music In The Park is Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road,from 6 to 8 p.m. Rob Lewis will open for the featured performers, Cumberland Shakedown. Bring a lawn chair.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Cloudy. Periods of light rain this morning. High near 80F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: August 15, 2020 @ 5:33 am
Fairfield
Music In The Park is Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Hamiltonban Fairfield Community Park, 4020 Bullfrog Road,from 6 to 8 p.m. Rob Lewis will open for the featured performers, Cumberland Shakedown. Bring a lawn chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.