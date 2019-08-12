The following were on file at Magisterial District Judge Mark Beauchat's office as of Aug. 9.
When charges are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Charges being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled that charges would move forward to the county court.
Anthony Gates, 33, of Hanover was charged with simple assault and harassment July 30 in Menallen Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Travis Sweigmart, 33, of Ephrata was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), DUI of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal mischief July 15 in Franklin Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Gerald Little, 55, of Orrtanna was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person July 28 in Orrtanna. The charges were waived to the county court.
Charles See II, 42, of Fairfield was charged with simple assault and criminal mischief July 23 in Carroll Valley. The charges were waived to the county court.
Seth Dittmar, 29, of Aspers, was charged with a vehicle equipment violation, fleeing police, recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest July 17 in Gettysburg. The charges were waived to the county court.
Kyle Thorne, 22, of Fairfield was charged with stalking, conspiracy and three counts related to harassment July 9 in Carroll Valley. The charges were waived to the county court.
Colby Haller, 33, of Biglerville was charged with criminal mischief May 25 in Biglerville. The charge was waived to the county court.
Eric Barczak, 21, of Gettysburg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia April 20 in Franklin Township. The charge was waived to the county court.
David Williams, 48, of Gettysburg was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle May 17 in Cumberland Township. The charge was waived to the county court.
Corey Stultz, 48, of Taneytown, Maryland was charged with trespassing and harassment Feb. 17 in Cumberland Township. The charges were held to the county court.
Linda Diclementi, 42, was charged with DUI and DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent May 25 in Carroll Valley. The charges were waived to the county court.
Shawn Gelsdorf, 52, of Mechanicsburg was charged with harassment May 4 in Carroll Valley. The charge was held to the county court.
Ryan Randall, 23, of Owings Mills, MD was charged with DUI of a controlled substance, careless driving, and reckless driving April 21 in Cumberland Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Bobbie Freshwater, 40, of Fayetteville was charged with escaping house arrest and vandalism March 26, 2014 in Franklin Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Brantly Speelman, 29, of Biglerville was charged with two counts relating to DUI April 27 in Cumberland Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Brantly Speelman, 29, of Biglerville, was charged with speeding and two counts relating to DUI May 30 in Cumberland Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Shawn Piper, 35, of Orrtanna was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, a lane violation, careless driving, and a headlight violation May 19 in Franklin Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Lee Moser, no age given, of Gettysburg was charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, and simple assault June 30 in Cumberland Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
