The Gettysburg Garden Club needs fresh cut greenery to use for its Dec. 7 greens sale at the Gettysburg Fire Hall, 35 North Stratton Street.
The club would like fresh cut Fraser fir, juniper (prefer with berries), Leland cypress, yew, cedar, holly, southern magnolia, boxwood, blue spruce, white pine, and arborvitae. Greens should be cut between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2 and holly should be kept in water.
