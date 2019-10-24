Forty-eight local law enforcement agencies throughout south central Pennsylvania will join state police and more than 200 municipal agencies to conduct a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave through Nov. 17.
As part of the Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project, the wave will concentrate on reducing the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state.
