4-h

Amanda Hollabaugh, of East Berlin, standing in photo at left, instructs Adams County 4-H Club officers on the responsibilities of the president and vice president at club meetings.

 Submitted Photo

Adams County 4-H Officers’ Training Night, held Feb. 3, at the Agricultural and Natural Resources Center in Gettysburg, taught 32 recently-elected 4-H youth officers about their new club leadership roles.

In each of the Adams County 4-H clubs, members nominate and elect their peers for the offices of president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, historian, news reporter, and social chair. From the 17 clubs in Adams County, 11 were represented by their officers.

