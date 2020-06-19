The Dwight D. Eisenhower Society recently donated to Adams County Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Recovery Fund. Pictured, from left, are: James C. Roach, board member, Tony Ten-Barge, vice president; John M. Burt, president; Ralph Serpe, president and CEO Adams County Community Foundation; Dr. Walton C. Jones, vice chairman; Kenneth C. Weiler, secretary; Col. Duane E. Williams, board member.
The Adams County Community Foundation has announced receipt of a gift of $4,000 from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Society to the COVID-19 Relief Recovery Fund. Individual members of the Eisenhower Society have contributed an additional $4,000.
The community foundation is tracking the shifting needs created by the pandemic and related economic downturn in order to deploy grants from the fund to provide operating and program support to a broad range of nonprofits in Adams County. The community foundation recently announced its first round of grant awards from the COVID-19 Fund, totaling $72,687 to 10 organizations.
