The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will begin mailing ballots on Nov.r 4 to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections.
“Our county committee members play a key role in our efforts to provide assistance to producers,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “We value the local input of the over 7,000 members nationwide who provide their valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and emergency programs.”
