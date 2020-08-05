Anju Singh, Ph.D., an adjunct faculty member at HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, recently sewed and distributed some 500 reusable, cloth face masks as a generous act of kindness, according to a HACC release.
Singh began distributing the masks to first responders and other people working during the pandemic. She later expanded her efforts, offering masks to anyone she knew who expressed a need.
