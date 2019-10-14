Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited singers statewide to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”, a star-spangled sing-off to win a chance to inspire 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show visitors with their voices. Each morning of the Farm Show will feature a talented Pennsylvanian singing the national anthem live, and the contest, which runs until Monday, Oct. 28, will determine who wins the honor of singing each morning.
“In 2020 the PA Farm Show invites you to Imagine the Opportunities in Pennsylvania agriculture,” Secretary Redding said. “Starting each day with the national anthem of the land of opportunity is the best way to set an inspirational tone for what will prove to be our best Farm Show ever.”
