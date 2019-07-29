U.S. Senate
Sen. Robert Casey (D)
Sen. Patrick Toomey (R)
July 23
Nomination PN934: Mark T. Esper, of Virginia, to be Secretary of Defense
Casey - yea; Toomey - yea; confirmed 90-8
H.R. 1327: Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act: Never Forget the Heroes: James Zadroga, Ray Pfeifer, and Luis Alvarez Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act
(Sec. 2) This bill funds through FY2092 the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund of 2001.
Additionally, the bill modifies the Victim Compensation Fund (VCF): to allow claims to be filed until October 2090, to require VCF policies and procedures to be reassessed at least once every five years (currently, at least once annually), to require claimants to be paid for the amount by which a claim was reduced on the basis of insufficient funding, to remove the cap on noneconomic damages in certain circumstances, and to periodically adjust the annual limit on economic loss compensation for inflation. (Sec. 3) It provides statutory authority for the Attorney General to appoint a special master and up to two deputy special masters to administer the VCF.
(Sec. 4) The bill exempts the budgetary effects of this bill from the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) rules established by the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010 and the FY2018 congressional budget resolution.
Casey - yea; Toomey - yea; passed 97-2
July 24
Nomination PN613: Stephen M. Dickson, of Georgia, to be Administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration for the term of five years
Casey - nay; Toomey - yea; confirmed 52-40
Nomination PN219: Wendy Williams Berger, of Florida, to be United States District Judge for the Middle District of Florida
Casey - nay; Toomey - yea; confirmed 54-37
Nomination PN224: Brian C. Buescher, of Nebraska, to be United States District Judge for the District of Nebraska
Casey - nay; Toomey - yea; confirmed 51-40
July 25
Nomination PN588: Gen. Mark A. Milley, in the Army, to be General
Casey - yea; Toomey - yea; confirmed 89-1
U.S. House
Rep. John Joyce (R-13)
July 23
H.Res. 246: Opposing efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel and the Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement targeting Israel.
Joyce - yea; passed 398-17
H.R. 549: Venezuela TPS Act of 2019
Joyce - nay; failed 268-154
H.R. 3304: National Guard and Reservists Debt Relief Extension Act of 2019
Joyce - yea; passed 417-1
July 24
H.Res. 509: Providing for consideration of the bill (H.R. 397) to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to create a Pension Rehabilitation Trust Fund, to establish a Pension Rehabilitation Administration within the Department of the Treasury to make loans to multiemployer defined benefit plans, and for other purposes; providing for consideration of the bill (H.R. 3239) to require U.S. Customs and Border Protection to perform an initial health screening on detainees, and for other purposes; providing for proceedings during the period from July 29, 2019, through September 6, 2019; and for other purposes.
Joyce - nay; passed 234-195
H.R. 3375: Stopping Bad Robocalls Act
Joyce - yea; passed 429-3
H.R. 397: Rehabilitation for Multiemployer Pensions Act of 2019
Joyce - no; passed 264-169
H.R. 3239: Humanitarian Standards for Individuals in Customs and Border Protection Custody Act
Joyce - no; passed 233-195
July 25
H.Res. 519: Providing for consideration of the bill (H.R. 3877) to amend the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985, to establish a congressional budget for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, to temporarily suspend the debt limit, and for other purposes; providing for consideration of the bill (H.R. 549) to designate Venezuela under section 244 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to permit nationals of Venezuela to be eligible for temporary protected status under such section, and for other purposes; and waiving a requirement of clause 6(a) of rule XIII with respect to consideration of certain resolutions reported from the Committee on Rules.
Joyce - nay; passed 232-197
H.R. 693: PAST Act: U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings Memorial Prevent All Soring Tactics Act of 2019 or the PAST Act
This bill addresses the practice of soring horses. The soring of horses includes various actions taken on horses' limbs to produce higher gaits that may cause pain, distress, inflammation, or lameness.
Specifically, the bill expands soring regulation and enforcement at horse shows, exhibitions, sales, and auctions, including by establishing a new system for inspecting horses for soring. In addition, the bill increases penalties for violations.
Joyce - yea; passed 333-96
H.R. 3877: Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019: Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019
This bill increases discretionary spending limits, suspends the debt limit, and modifies budget enforcement procedures.
The bill increases the FY2020 and FY2021 discretionary spending limits for defense and nondefense spending. The bill also (1) specifies limits for Overseas Contingency Operations funding, which is exempt from discretionary spending limits; and (2) requires the FY2020 discretionary spending limits to be adjusted to accommodate specified funding for the 2020 Census.
The bill suspends the public debt limit through July 31, 2021. On August 1, 2021, the limit will be increased to accommodate obligations issued during the suspension period.
The bill also includes provisions that set forth procedures for enforcing spending and revenue levels consistent with this bill as if they were included in congressional budget resolutions for FY2020 and FY2021; specify limits on advance appropriations; extend the sequestration (automatic spending cuts) for certain mandatory spending programs through FY2029; extend the authority to collect certain customs user fees through FY2029; extend and modify Senate points of order regarding advance appropriations, certain changes in mandatory programs (CHIMPs), and designations of funds for Overseas Contingency Operations; and reset the balances on the Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) scorecards established by the Statutory Pay-As-You-Go Act of 2010.
Joyce - nay; passed 284-149
H.R. 549: Venezuela TPS Act of 2019: This bill addresses the migration of Venezuelan nationals by permitting them to qualify for temporary protected status, which prevents their removal from the United States and allows them to obtain employment and travel authorization.
Joyce - no; passed 272-158
Pa. Senate
Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33)
The state Senate has conducted no business this month.
Pa. House
Rep. Dan Moul (R-91)
Rep. Torren Ecker (R-193)
The state House has conducted no business this month.
More information on state government activity can be found at https://www.legis.state.pa.us/.
More information on federal government elected officials’ activities can be found at https://www.govtrack.us/congress/votes#.
