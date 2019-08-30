Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plans work on roads throughout the county during the coming week, following the Labor Day holiday, including one road closure.
State Route 4004, locally known as Quaker Valley Road, in Menallen Township will be closed Tuesday through Friday for bridge replacement. There will be a detour in effect while this work is being done, according to PennDOT.
One lane of U.S. Route 15 in Straban and Tyrone townships will be closed to traffic Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday while crack sealing is being done.
Hanover Road, state Route 116 in Mount Pleasant Township, will be reduced to a single lane of traffic controlled by flaggers Tuesday through Friday for boom mowing.
On Friday, state Route 1005, known as Lake Meade Road in Latimore Township, will be single lane with flaggers while the state does brush cutting.
PennDOT reminds that this schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions, emergencies or other unforeseen interruptions.
“Please exercise extreme caution when travelling in our work zones to ensure safety of our employees as well as your own safety,” PennDOT requested.
Allowing extra time when traveling on these roads is also suggested.
Road concerns may be addressed by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD. If calling after hours, leave a name and phone number for a return call, PennDOT noted.
