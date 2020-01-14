Penn State Extension will offer an in-person and group-based strength-training program for inactive to moderately active adults aged 40 and older.
“LIFT,” which stands for Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together, will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. starting Feb. 4 at Adams County Agricultural and Natural Resources Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Rd. Participation may result in improvements in functional fitness or the ability to perform activities of daily living with ease.
