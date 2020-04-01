As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact farms and rural businesses, AgChoice Farm Credit is offering three new complimentary educational opportunities this spring.
• Webinar with Dr. David Kohl is set for Tuesday, April 7, 12–1 p.m. Kohl, professor emeritus of agricultural and applied economics at Virginia Tech University, will share a 45-minute global and domestic economic agricultural outlook presentation with 15 minutes for audience questions and answers. Hosted in collaboration with Colonial Farm Credit, Farm Credit of the Virginias and MidAtlantic Farm Credit, register at agchoice.com/resources or call 1-800-998-5557 to register for the webinar’s audio option.
