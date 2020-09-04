Heading to a Washington, DC, national park this Labor Day weekend? Download the free DC Area National Parks App in the Apple and Google Play stores to find, explore and learn about parks in the Washington, D.C., area, according to a National Park Service release.
The DC Area National Parks App allows people to plan a visit before heading to a park. The app can be used to check out any park alerts, plan a day visit, look at suggested walking routes, find the nearest restroom and more, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.