The Catoctin-Ettes Inc. will offer a free introductory baton twirling course for beginners interested in the growing sport of baton twirling.
The classes are set to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Emmitsburg, Md., Elementary School. The course runs for four consecutive Wednesday evenings and is geared for beginners from ages 5 and up. Baton twirling and marching are the focus of the course.
