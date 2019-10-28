Pennsylvania Association of Notaries will hold several educational seminars in November for Adams County notaries.
PAN’s First Time Notary Seminar, 9 a.m. to noon, Nov. 12 is state-approved and fulfills the three-hour mandatory education provision for new notaries. The Everyday Notary Challenges Seminar 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 12, is offered in conjunction with the First Time Notary Seminar. The cost is $69 per seminar.
