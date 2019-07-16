Inspired by the permanent exhibition at the National Museum of American History, “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” opens to the public July 20, in the Gettysburg Museum of the American Civil War at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center. The exhibit will close Nov. 10.
The Gettysburg National Military Park and Gettysburg Foundation worked with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service to bring the exhibit to Gettysburg. The exhibition is included with a ticket to the Film, Cyclorama & Museum Experience or the Museum Experience exclusively at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center.
“American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith” draws from the permanent exhibition of the same name at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History. “American Democracy” explores the challenges and triumphs that generations of Americans encountered as they sought to create a government based on the sovereignty of the people. The exhibit explores the history of citizen participation, debate and compromise from the nation’s formation to today.
In 1776, many colonists made a great leap to a new idea: Maybe they could do without monarchy and aristocracy. If they could unite with one another, “the common people” of the colonies might form a more equal society and government. “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, examines the continuing evolution of America’s experiment in a government “of, by and for the people.”
Featuring artifacts from the Smithsonian and supplemental items from the Gettysburg collection and artifacts on loan from The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, “American Democracy” demonstrates that self-government relies on every citizen’s active participation in the quest to form a “more perfect union.”
Exhibition sections explore the origins of American democracy, the changing identity of eligible voters, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.
The first section sets the scene with “The Great Leap,” which examines the system that the colonists inherited and the issues that founding generation debated to change that world.
The second section, “A Vote, A Voice,” looks at Americans grappling with the expansion and contraction of voting rights as they debated who should have a direct voice in the political process.
In its third section, “The Machinery of Democracy,” exhibition investigates the informal institutions and activities not spelled out in the Constitution, but which make America’s participatory system possible and motivate citizens to join political parties, support candidates and vote.
“Beyond the Ballot” explores the ways in which Americans have shaped their country through petitioning, protest and lobbying throughout the country’s history and across the political spectrum.
“Creating Citizens,” the concluding section, examines the basic questions of: How diverse should the citizenry be? Is there a need to share a common national story? And what are the rights and responsibilities of citizens? These questions have shaped the most contested debates in America’s more than 200-year-old political history.
