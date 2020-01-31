The Adams County Historical Society (ACHS) will present a program on Three Lost Buildings in Gettysburg on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
This program will focus on three Gettysburg buildings that were significant to the community but are now lost to time. We’ll explore the hidden history of buildings such as the “Colored Elks” Lodge, the first Adams County Courthouse in the center of the square, and the Samuel McCreary house on Baltimore Street, a sharpshooter’s nest during the Battle of Gettysburg.
