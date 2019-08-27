The following items were on file at Magisterial District Judge Daniel Bowman’s office as of Aug. 26.
When charges are “waived” to Adams County Court of Common Pleas, a defendant has opted not to have a hearing before a magisterial judge. Charges being “held” means a magisterial judge held a hearing and ruled that the charges would move forward to the county court.
Robert Tracey, 24, of Glenville, was charged with driving under the influence (DUI), fleeing police, careless driving, improper intersection approach, and a vehicle equipment violation Aug. 11 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Matthew Howard, 32, of Hanover, was charged with two counts related to DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, accidentally damaging property, driving on the sidewalk, and careless driving May 23 in Littlestown Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
David Ensor, 36, of New Oxford, was charged with four counts related to DUI of a controlled substance, a small amount of personal use marijuana, driving without a proper license, and a vehicle equipment violation May 11 in McSherrystown Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Octavian Perez, 16, of Gettysburg, was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, two counts of strangulation, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and indecent assault Aug. 4 in Bonneville Borough. The charges were held to the county court.
Tory Warren, 42, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts related to DUI, following too closely, speeding, and careless driving June 9 in Mount Pleasant Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Justin Howes, 28, of McSherrystown, was charged with two counts related to DUI, two counts related to DUI of a controlled substance, one count of DUI combination drug and alcohol, not using low beams, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle April 25 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Donald Kraus, 58, of Littlestown, was charged with two counts related to DUI, failure to keep right, and a lane violation March 15 in Germany Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Mark Little, 38, of Hanover, was charged with driving without a valid license May 10 in Conewago Township. The charge was waived to the county court.
Rashawn Villegas, 19, of McSherrystown, was charged with theft, and receiving stolen property April 5 in McSherrystown Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Rashawn Villegas, 19, of McSherrystown, was charged with receiving stolen property April 23 in McSherrystown Borough. The charge was waived to the county court.
Nancy Nixon, 51, of Littlestown, was charged with two counts related to DUI, a lane violation, careless driving, and reckless driving May 18 in Bonneauville Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Robert Bohn III, 45, of New Oxford, was charged with two counts related to DUI, two counts related to DUI of a controlled substance, one count of DUI combination drugs and alcohol, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle May 18 in Conewago Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Robert Frock, 58, of Spring Grove, was charged with two counts of DUI, a lane violation, and careless driving June 2 in Union Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Tina Fowler, 40, of New Oxford, was charged with giving false identification to police, and driving without a proper license May 16 in Mount Joy Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Hector Lepiz Garcia, 43, of New Oxford, was charged with two counts related to DUI, a lane violation and careless driving on May 19 in Mount Pleasant Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Candee Riemer, 54, of Gettysburg, was charged with two counts relating to DUI and one count of DUI combination drugs and alcohol April 26 in Bonneauville Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Richard Smyers, 56, of Hanover, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, a stop sign violation, two counts of a turn signal violation, and no rear lights April 12 in McSherrystown Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Michael Spalding, 28, of Littlestown, was charged with three counts relating to possession of marijuana, and a small amount of personal use marijuana in Littlestown Borough Jan. 24. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jason Staub, 31, of Steelton, was charged with theft, harassment, and criminal mischief April 19 in Germany Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Juan Balcaceres-Juarez, 34, of Plainfield, New Jersey, was charged with DUI, driving without a proper license, a lane violation, and accidental damage to property July 21 in Mount Joy Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Jenifer Bahn, 48, of Hanover, was charged with criminal mischief, theft, receiving stolen property, and public intoxication July 20 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Bryan Holland, 51, of McSherrystown, was charged with DUI, careless driving, reckless driving, and a lane violation March 16 in McSherrystown Borough. The charges were held to the county court.
Tony Seville, 48, of Littlestown, was charged with harassment July 20 in Littlestown Borough. The charge was waived to the county court.
Kenneth Leopold, 60, of Littlestown, was charged with simple assault, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one count of possession of marijuana July 16 in Littlestown Borough. The charges were held to the county court.
Clinton Smith, 46, of Woodsboro, Maryland, was charged with DUI, and DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent May 17 in Littlestown Borough. The charges were held to the county court.
Tre Gillespie, 20, of McSherrystown, was charged with theft, and receiving stolen property April 5 in McSherrystown Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Kimberly Myer, 36, of McSherrystown, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, and escape July 23 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Richard Willhote, 38, of Westminster, Maryland was charged with DUI, and DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent April 20 in Mount Joy Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Bobbie Searfoss, 36, of White Haven was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a proper license March 23 in Mount Joy Township. The charges were held to the county court.
Kyle Bias, 51, of Hanover, was changed with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, and no eye protection device June 7 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Robert Bingel-Brose, 24, of Hanover, was charged with DUI, and failure to keep right May 5 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Richard Michael, 31, of Hanover, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood content above 0.16 percent, three counts related to DUI of a controlled substance, one count of DUI combination drugs and alcohol, and failure to keep right April 27 in Conewago Township. The charges were waived to the county court
Loretta Himes, 55, of Littlestown was charged with simple assault Aug. 2 in Littlestown Borough. The charge was waived to the county court.
Yvonne Mummert, 61, of Gettysburg, was charged with DUI, DUI with a blood alcohol content above 0.16 percent, improper stopping, and driving too slow May 15 in Littlestown Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Matthew Becker, 51, of Gettysburg was charged with two counts of resisting arrest and one count of harassment Aug. 5 in Mount Pleasant Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
Dennis Leonard, 36, of McSherrystown was charged with simple assault, harassment, and strangulation Aug. 1 in McSherrystown Borough. The charges were waived to the county court.
Holly Musacchio, 38, of Littlestown was charged with failure to register with Pennsylvania State Police, and failure to verify address and be photographed Aug. 5 in Mount Pleasant Township. The charges were waived to the county court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.