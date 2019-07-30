The Adams County Historical Society invited the public to join the group on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 6:30–8:30 p.m. at the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 375 Byers Lane, Gettysburg, near where the road ends, to explore the Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Parking is limited, so carpool if possible. Some walking on uneven ground is required.
The Lower March Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery is located on a bluff overlooking the creek banks. Believed to be the site of the original Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church dating to the 1740s, the cemetery is one of the earliest in the county. Today the historic section of the cemetery contains 676 known burials, with the first dating to 1749. Join historian Timothy H. Smith of the Adams County Historical Society for the visit to the site and discussion of the stories of some of the earliest Scots-Irish settlers.
Thanks to ACNB Bank’s sponsorship, this program is free. For more information, contact ACHS at 717-334-4723 or info@achs-pa.org.
