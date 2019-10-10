Generous partners and Friends, a Hollywood actor and a Pulitzer Prize-winning author took center stage as Gettysburg Foundation hosted its inaugural gala on Oct. 5. The gala raised funds to support the Foundation’s mission of preservation and education and ensure the lessons of Gettysburg remain alive.
The sold-out event, held at the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum & Visitor Center, brought together more than 300 corporate and foundation leaders, members of the Gettysburg Foundation Board of Directors, donors, Friends and community leaders. The evening raised more than a half-million dollars for education and preservation while shining a spotlight on those gathered to support those goals.
