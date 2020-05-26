The board of Historic Church Walking Tours has cancelled its 2020 season.
“The uncertainties of the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis are too great for us to risk the health and safety of our volunteers, visitors to Gettysburg, and the congregations of our participating churches,” volunteer board member Jean Green wrote in an email. “This step is taken with deep regret. We look forward to resuming our weekly visits to our historic churches next year.”
