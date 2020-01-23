The New Oxford-Conewago Valley Rotary Club monthly recognizes High School seniors from New Oxford and Bermudian Springs High Schools based on academic achievement, school leadership, extra-curricular involvement, community service and character. The students recognized in December are Alysia Kraus from New Oxford High School and Blaine Black from Bermudian Springs High School.
Kraus was presented by Jennifer Snyder, faculty sponsor. Kraus is a member of the National Honor Society and the Science National Honor Society. She is the senior captain of the high school field hockey team and plays as a midfielder. Alysia is a member of the Varsity Club, in which she serves as an officer. She is highly motivated, diligent and is career focused. She is friendly, humble, kind, and engaging. Kraus plans to attend Bloomsburg University to study Biology and possibly Genetic Counseling. Alysia is the daughter of Eugene and Alecia Kraus.
