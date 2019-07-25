Abbottstown
Al-Anon, for anyone who has been affected by someone else’s drinking, will meet 7 p.m., Fridays at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 130 E. Water St.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m., noon and 8 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
CoDependents Anonymous meets at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Enter by rear door. Contact Cindy K. at 717-357-0907.
Hanover
Support and Deliverance Group meets every Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Praise and Worship Center, 17 Wayne Ave., for people who wish to overcome addictive habits, over-eating, alcoholism or drug addiction, through Jesus Christ. For information, call Larry at 717-632-2773.
Littlestown
Bingo will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. at St. Aloysius Church Parish Hall, 29 S. Queen St. The kitchen will be open at 6 p.m., with soup, sandwiches, drinks and homemade baked goods.
——
The Littlestown Area Municipal Band, under the direction of Ben Messinger, will present a summer concert at Crouse Park on Sunday, Aug. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. The inclement weather location is St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 53 West King St. The public is invited. Free-will donations will be accepted. Bring chairs or blankets to sit on if the concert is at the park.
