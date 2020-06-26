The third traffic control phase at a roundabout project at the intersection of state Route 94 (Carlisle Pike), state Route 394 (Hunterstown Road), and Stoney Point Road (Route 1007) in the Village of Hampton, Reading Township, will proceed next week, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) release.
Beginning Monday, June 29, Carlisle Pike will be reduced to a single lane at the intersection. The southbound lane of the road will be closed. The northbound lane will remain open with temporary signals allowing alternating directions of traffic to proceed through the single-lane section of roadway, according to the release.
