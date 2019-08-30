The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County is offering a unique opportunity to experience Chinese culture, history and business. Join us for an informational meeting to learn more about this nine day, all-inclusive trip visiting seven of the top 10 attractions in China.
Through our partnership with Citslinc International, Inc., The Chamber is able to offer this awe inspiring trip to China on October 17-25, 2020. Stops include Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou. Accommodations will be in 4- and 5-star hotels; three meals each day are included; as well as airfare, shuttle and bus transportation throughout the trip.
Join us and visit some of the most ancient cultural attractions such as the Great Wall, Ming Tombs, and Terra-Cotta Warriors, as well as Tian An Men Square, local economic development zones, and experience local communities.
This all-inclusive trip starts at just $2,199 for members of The Chamber of Gettysburg & Adams County. An orientation meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, 5:30-7:00 pm in the chamber office located at 1382 Biglerville Rd., Gettysburg. Please RSVP to Edith at edithw@gettysburg-chamber.org or 717.334.8151 by Wednesday, October 23 if you would like to learn more about this once in a lifetime adventure.
