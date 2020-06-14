One step closer to resuming full service, rabbittransit introduced service restoration Sunday as several additional counties they serve move to the green phase on Friday, June 12. Counties serviced by rabbittransit currently in the green phase include Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union and York while several others remain in the yellow phase.
All counties will have a trip purpose expansion in effect beyond life-sustaining trips. Trips taken should comply with Governor Wolf’s orders. Nose/mouth coverings are a continued requirement to ride any rabbittransit service.
