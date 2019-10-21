This year MidPenn Legal Services celebrates its 50th anniversary. MidPenn is a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal representation, advice and education for low-income residents and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Starting as multiple single-county programs, today MidPenn is an 18-county law firm that provides services in Adams, Bedford, Berks, Blair, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Huntington, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Mifflin, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties.
