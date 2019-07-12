Hello, to all! While H-H-H usually means “Hazy, Hot & Humid” (which it has been), it can also mean “Hello,” “Hang” in there, and “Here” is the news of Upper Adams for the week! Where does the time go so fast? Enjoy the beauty of nature with blue skies and pretty sunsets that only God can make. Many of you are enjoying vacations, VBS, reunions, camping, sporting events, carnivals, bingo’s and much more. Please continue to pray for peace, our troops/families, good health and happiness while reading the news. Enjoy the best times of summer as it doesn’t last long. Have a nice week.
We send birthday wishes to Martin Shenk on July 14; Garron Schriver of Bendersville, July 18; Pat Nevada, New Oxford, July 19; Pastor Wesley Smith, Jr. (formerly of Upper Adams), July 20, also to Joe Tocco, Jr., Aspers. Enjoy!
Happy 60th Anniversary and Congratulations to: Ron and Susie Nelson, York Springs, on July 21. Way to go, keep it going!
Kudos and Thanks to all, including specials in the Gettysburg Times such as bringing back the “Getting to Know You,” and including carnival listings, and thanks also to our emergency personnel who help us so many times in so many ways. God Bless You!
Be in the know: July is National Ice Cream Month! We all love it and may we suggest you go for this special delight at many local places. A delicious summer treat!
Due to the many thunderstorms/rain, humidity and busy times with much to see and do and some health issues, we will try to make it shorter this week. So, mark your calendars for these upcoming events in our area:
Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14
* 12 to 4:30 p.m. Hollabaugh Brothers, Biglerville, looks forward to seeing you at the Blueberry Festival, with all the favorites, samples, fruits/veggies, fellowship, and a whole lot more. Also the July Cooking Classes are great with Family Class July 20, 10-11:30 a.m. and July 25, 7 p.m. Canning Peaches. Costs involved-FMI: 717-677-8412, x121.
Sunday, July 14
* 6:30-8:30 pp.m. Upper Adams churches sponsor Sunday Eve Gospel Concerts at Oakside Community Park, Biglerville with music by Clinger McFry Band. Bring friends, lawn chairs, blankets, free will offering.
Monday, July 15
* 6 p.m. Biglerville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 262 will at Post home, Biglerville. Come and join us.
Carnivals are coming our way, so, please see Gettysburg Times for listings and features and keep in touch for more details later.
Just a reminder: Reunions are great and the best time to get together for:
* Sunday, July 14, 1 p.m.-dusk is the time for Cutshall Families at Oakside Community Park, Pav. 1 FMI: contact 717-337-3047.
* July 17, noon. Biglerville High School Class 1955 will gather for lunch/memories at Family Restaurant, Gettysburg.
* July 28, 1 p.m. Annual Arnsberger Families at Centenary UMC, Biglerville.
More local happenings are coming, so keep in touch with the Gettysburg Times!
* Thought of the week: Live for today and pray for better tomorrows!
