Gettysburg National Military Park and the South Mountain Audubon Society invite the public to participate in a free guided bird walk on Feb. 15 at the Emmanuel Harman farm. Shown is a red tailed hawk on the battlefield. The walk coincides with the Great Backyard Bird Count, Feb. 14-17.
Gettysburg National Military Park and the South Mountain Audubon Society invite the public to participate in a free guided bird walk on Feb. 15 at the Emmanuel Harman farm, a battlefield site that is the former Gettysburg Country Club.
The hike will be about one and a half miles over flat terrain. Wildlife specialists will offer information and help with identification of birds wintering in the Gettysburg area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.