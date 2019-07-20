Totem Pole Playhouse, America’s summer theatre, located in Caledonia State Park between Gettysburg and Chambersburg, announced the third offering in the Playhouse’s new Friday Fun Nights series, Barbi McCulloch’s cabaret-style show Always Find a Song. The Playhouse is offering reserved seating at $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
McCulloch has become one of the most unique, versatile, and engaging performers in many genres of music. Originally trained as an opera singer, her classical career includes a world premiere work as a soloist at Carnegie Hall and the Spoleto Festival, USA, soprano soloist in Handel’s Messiah, Carmina Burana, Haydn’s “Lord Nelson,” Stravinsky’s “Les Noces,” "An Evening with Rodgers and Hammerstein” and Mozart’s Requiem with many symphony orchestras.
She has portrayed the roles of Queen of the Night in Mozart’s Magic Flute, Cunegonde in Bernstein’s Candide, and Adina in Donizetti’s L’Elisir d’Amore, to name a few.
In New York City, she sang the premiere performance of the new musical “Til Death Do Us Part,” premiered the lead role of Mary in the avant –garde work “On the Death of June” in 2014, among other world premiere roles as well as singing at Carnegie Hall. She also premiered the role of Sophie in the new opera, Saint Nicholas, at the National Opera Association Convention in 2007.
As a recording artist and entertainer, she has also shared the stage with a variety of well-known artists, including the 1980’s pop star-turned-Broadway star Deborah (“Debbie”) Gibson, as well as Britney Spears, country superstar Jennifer Nettles, and classical crossover artists Edgar Meyer and Bela Fleck. She has also been a winner and finalist in the American Traditions Competition, the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, and a recipient of the Tennessee Arts Commission Artist Fellowship.
With a voice critics have described as “powerful yet angelic” and with “purity of tone”, she continues to break boundaries in both classical and more popular genres of music. She currently travels the world as an entertainer for various cruise lines and across the USA, delighting audiences with her one-woman shows.
Barbi’s program will include “Don’t Rain on My Parade” to “Italian Street Song,” to “Georgia on my Mind,” to “I Will Always Love You, “and many more. There will be something for everyone.
Darren Server, resident music director of Totem Pole Playhouse will accompany Barbi on the piano. Darren has performed at Totem Pole since 2004 and is in residence to serve as the music director for The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas opening August 4th.
Tickets may be ordered at 717-352-2164 or online at www.totempoleplayhouse.org. All seats are reserved. Food trucks will be available at 6 p.m. Show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets and gift certificates are on sale now by calling the Totem Pole Playhouse Box Office Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (717) 352-2164
