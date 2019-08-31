The National Park Service will sponsor its annual World War II living history weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site Sept 21-22. The public is invited to tour World War II encampments of over 500 living historians portraying Allied and Axis troops.
Living history volunteers will present programs throughout the weekend on World War II weapons and equipment, communications, medical services, military vehicles, and the life of the common soldier. Several operational World War II vehicles will be on display.
The weekend also features talks by historians on a variety of topics, a special “Hall of Heroes” in the site’s reception center where visitors can meet and interact with World War II veterans, a family activity tent and booklet, guided tours of World War II burials in the Gettysburg National Cemetery, a World War II era park ranger staff ride, and a World War II style USO dance. Both days, visitors may purchase lunch at the site courtesy of the Heidlersburg Volunteer Fire Company.
Eisenhower National Historic Site will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. Shuttle buses for the event depart every half hour from the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center located at 1195 Baltimore Pike. Weather permitting, free on-site parking for passenger vehicles only will be available in a farm field accessible off of Emmitsburg Road, Business Route 15. Bus groups and visitors using wheelchairs should plan to use the shuttle system. For reservations, call 1-877-874-2478 or visit the Gettysburg Foundation’s ticketing website.
Saturday, Sept. 21
8:30 a.m., Eternal Light Peace Memorial — 1940’s era park ranger staff ride (vehicle convoy) by Jared Frederick. Meet at auto tour stop #2, Peace Memorial, Gettysburg NMP. One and a half hours long, ends in the Gettysburg National Cemetery parking lot.
9 a.m., Eisenhower NHS open to public including living history camps and family tent.
9:30 a.m., Self-guided house walk-throughs of the Eisenhower home begin. Meet at front door of home (every 15 minutes, 25 people max).
9:30 a.m., Hall of Heroes opens in the Reception Center at Eisenhower NHS.
10:30 a.m., Speaker’s Tent — John Heckman — “Caring for the Fallen: US QM Graves Registration During WWII”
12 noon, Speaker’s Tent — John Heiser — “The GI Experience on D-Day”
1:30 p.m., Speaker’s Tent — David Hogan — “In Search of Omar Bradley”
3 p.m., Gettysburg National Cemetery — “Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Great Crusade” – National Cemetery walking tour. Join an Eisenhower park ranger in the Gettysburg National Cemetery to explore some of the stories of the soldiers, sailors, and airmen General Eisenhower commanded during World War II who gave the last full measure of devotion. Meet at Taneytown Road entrance to the National Cemetery, auto tour stop #16, Gettysburg NMP.
3 p.m., Speaker’s Tent — Jared Frederick – “Dispatches of D-Day”
4:15 p.m., Last Eisenhower home house walk-through.
4:30 p.m., living history camps and Hall of Heroes close.
5 p.m., Eisenhower NHS closes.
7:30–10:30 p.m., World War II style USO dance featuring 1940’s music by the Gettysburg Big Band — Gettysburg Area Middle School — Open to the public.
More information
Living history camps: Throughout the weekend, re-enactors portraying soldiers from the World War II will be encamped at the Eisenhower farm, and will provide demonstrations throughout the weekend. Schedule of demonstrations is still to be determined.
Family tent: Families can pick up their family activity booklet here and use it to explore the site and weekend’s events.
Hall of Heroes: Meet World War II veterans and hear their stories. Happening throughout the weekend, visitors on site can meet, interact, and take pictures with the veterans.
Speaker’s tent: Throughout the weekend, historians will speak on a selected topic.
Sunday, Sept. 22
8:30 a.m., Eternal Light Peace Memorial — 1940’s era park ranger staff ride (vehicle convoy) by Jared Frederick. Meet at auto tour stop #2, Peace Memorial, Gettysburg NMP. One and a half hours long, ends in the Gettysburg National Cemetery parking lot.
9 a.m., Eisenhower NHS open to public including living history camps and family tent.
9:30 a.m., Self-guided house walk-throughs of the Eisenhower home begin. Meet at front door of home (every 15 minutes, 25 people max).
9:30 a.m., Hall of Heroes opens in the Reception Center at Eisenhower NHS.
12 noon, Speaker’s Tent – Ken Weiler — “The Russian Front: WWII in the East, 1941-1945”
1:30 p.m., Speaker’s Tent – Beverley Eddy — “Training the ‘Psycho Boys’ at Gettysburg’s Camp Sharpe”
3 p.m., Gettysburg National Cemetery — “Soldiers, Sailors, and Airmen of the Great Crusade” – National Cemetery walking tour. Join an Eisenhower park ranger in the Gettysburg National Cemetery to explore some of the stories of the soldiers, sailors, and airmen General Eisenhower commanded during World War II who gave the last full measure of devotion. Meet at Taneytown Road Entrance to the National Cemetery, auto tour stop #16, Gettysburg NMP.
4 p.m., Living history camps and Hall of Heroes close.
4:15 p.m., Last Eisenhower home house walk-through.
5 p.m., Eisenhower NHS closes.
