Hello, and guess what? It’s time to update news of Upper Adams in the Gettysburg Times, which we love to bring you, our faithful readers. It almost seems impossible that we bid farewell to a hot (recently wet), humid July. We welcome August with much to see and do — plenty of carnivals, Bingo’s, meals, VBS, colorful birds, roaming animals, lightning bugs and lovely flowers and sunsets. Buckle up, support local organizations and please pray for our troops/families, volunteers and family/friends. Have a nice week until we meet again.
If you have news to share, please call 717-677-7554 or send to Box 94, Bendersville,, Pa. 17306, the Tuesday before the column runs in Friday’s paper. Thanks for the many compliments.
Birthday wishes go to: Barb McCauslin on July 27, (Note: Pete & Barb celebrated their 38th Wedding Anniversary on July 18); Mike Bretzman, Mechanicsburg (formerly Upper Adams), and Charlie Schriver, Arendtsville, on July 27; JoAnne McDannell on July 26; Ben Cuttitta July 28, Michael Shaeffer, York Springs, July 29; Janet Bretzman, Gettysburg, July 31 and to Sara Cooley, Aug. 5. Enjoy!!
Happy Anniversary and Congratulations to: Eugene and Jo-Anne McDannell and Richard and Carolyn Gaither, Biglerville, on July 31; Buff and Cynthia Carlson, Gardners, Aug. 2 and TO David and Jackee McCartney, Biglerville, Aug. 6. Great going, keep it up for more!
Now, amidst this hot weather, let’s take a look at upcoming events of:
Tonight and Saturday
* The popular York Springs Fire Co. Carnival continues with plenty of good food. Friday is Hot Beef & Chicken Platters with fireworks 10 p.m. and Saturday is Chicken BBQ, more games, bingo and rides. Enjoy Borderline band tonight and tomorrow will see South Mountain Social. Buy chances and be a winner. Thanks for support. FMI: rides, tonight is “Borderline” and Saturday features “South Mountain Social. Don’t forget to buy chances — try to be a winner. Call 717-528-4728.
Saturday, July 27
* 7:30 a.m. All are welcome to Upper Adams Community Prayer Breakfast at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Biglerville, with speaker Pastor Terry McCarthy. Bring family and friends to start the day.
* 9:30-noon — Let’s Preserve workshop at Oyler’s Organic Farms/Market, 400 Pleasant Valley Road, Biglerville. FMI: 717-677-8411 to register. Also, Aug. 3 at 9-10:30 a.m. is Breakfast on the Farm. Come, enjoy!
* Noon. Come, check out and help at “Christmas in July” at Bender’s Lutheran Church, near Biglerville, with covered dish lunch (hot dogs provided, music by Donna Kime Hartz). Then help with shoe boxes for Samaritan’s Purse “Operation Christmas Child.” FMI; 717-253-3430 or Josie 717-677-8297. Thanks for support.
Sunday, July 28
* 1 p.m. Annual Arnsberger Reunion at Centenary UB Church, Biglerville. Always great to see and enjoy company of families.
* Attend church of your choice and then at 6:30-8:30 p.m., enjoy last of Gospel Concerts at Oakside Community Park, Biglerville, featuring the popular “Weaver Believer Survival Revival” family to entertain you (weather permitting). Please bring lawn chairs free will offering.
* 1:30 p.m. Come for fun, maybe be a winner at Heidlersburg Fire Company Bingo. Doors open at noon. Food for sale. Thanks for the support.
July 30-Aug. 3 - It’s the big one of 97th Annual South Mountain Fair, near Arendtsville, with plenty to see and do, including 4-H and animal exhibits, rides, entertainment and much more. Check Gettysburg Times for more details or call 717-677-9663. Come out on Aug. 1, 9:30 p.m., see the sparkling fireworks. Meet friends/neighbors, enjoy variety of good food and more.
July 30 (and last Tuesday of each month) 5:30-6:30 p..m. Open Arms Christian Church , near Heidlersburg, provides free picnic meal. All are welcome, Watch on detours. FMI: 717-752-1012.
Wednesday, July 31
* 7 p.m. Welcome to Friendship night Worship at Christ Lutheran Church, Aspers, with singing and program by fireside.
July 31 thru Aug. 3 — Come help celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Bendersville Firemen’s Carnival. Plenty of nightly entertainment, good food, special bingo games. See details in Gettysburg Times. On Wednesday thre is Homemade Chicken/beef Potpie and music by “Willys,” Thursday is Hot Chicken/Beef Sandwiches and music by “Borderline,” Friday, features Roast Beef or chicken platters and music by Dean Crawford and Dunn’s River Band with Fireworks at 10:45 p.m., and Saturday is Roast Beef or Turkey Platters and music by “Cheap Sneakers,” plus Special 100th Program of Fire Co. Queens and big drawing of prizes that you won’t want to miss.
Tuesday, Aug. 5
6 p.m. Biglerville Garden Club meeting at Harbaugh-Thomas Library, Biglerville, with Pat Lawrence, award-winning floral designer and flower show judge, will show fun floral design round-robin. Members are asked to bring flowers from their gardens. Robin Pottorff will provide floral music. FMI: 717-253-1601.
Enough is enough for this week. Sorry if any mistakes (no one is perfect).
* Thought of the week: We gain strength from others, especially in time of need. Why not be a volunteer and help others to help you!
