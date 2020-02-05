HONOR — Bill Mellors and William Laughman were recently recognized for being 50-year members of the Gettysburg Veteran Firemen Association. From left are Vice President William Dempsey Jr., Laughman's wife Tina, and Mellors.
The 82nd annual meeting of the Gettysburg Veteran Firemen Association was held Jan. 23 in the Gettysburg Fire Departments social room.
Forty-eight members of “The Old Smoke Eaters” were called to order by James Fox. After dinner, Vice President William Dempsey Jr. congratulated William Laughman and William Mellors for their service to the department and the community and presented them 50-year awards.
