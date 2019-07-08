Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation (CCRF) will hold its second annual charity benefit event Drafts & Crafts Pop-Up Fair on Saturday, July 27 at the New Oxford Social Club Pavilion from 1 to 8 p.m. with 100 percent of the proceeds going to benefit families actively navigating through a childhood cancer diagnosis.
A $10 advance donation ($15 at the door) will provide access to the full day of events, which will feature booths from local breweries, distilleries and wineries, which will offer samples and sales.
New this year are food trucks and BYOB.; see the website for specific guidelines. Bring a chair or blanket to set a while. There will music throughout the day from seven local musicians, including Jewelweed and childhood cancer survivor, Chris Staub, who will take the stage at 1 p.m.
As the music fills the air, there will be free lawn games, such as corn hole and giant beer pong. Stroll among the vendors’ booths, which will feature local artisans selling their one-of-a-kind hand -crafted items, and local small businesses promoting their merchandise. There will be a variety of games, raffles, silent auctions, 50/50s, and more. The event is designed to help raise awareness and supporting a great cause.
For an additional $15 donation, serving from 2 to 4 p.m., CCRF invites people to the Burger Bar, which will include a free Bloody Mary in a keepsake glass. Pre-sale only, limited seating.
Grab your tickets today and help CCRF provide local families with financial support.
The event is rain or shine and you must be 21 or older to attend. All sales are final.
To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit https://www.childrenscancerrecovery.org/drafts-crafts-pop-up-fair or call (717)688-7940.
Interested in being a vendor at this event? Email events@ccrecovery.org.
