Project Gettysburg Leon will meet Sunday, March 1, 6-8:00 p.m., at the home of Karl Mattson, 135 Doubleday Aven., Gettysburg.
The program will be “Our Latin American Neighbors Far and Near” with an update on the local Casa de la Cultura and immigration-related topics that affect the community, by Brenda Reyes-Lúa, assistant director at Gettysburg College Center for Public Service. There will also be a report from participants in the January Gettysburg College student immersion project at the Texas border, and a quick update about PGL’s projects in León.
