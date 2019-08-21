New Hope Ministries was recently selected as a Major Partner by the CommunityAid Board. This Major Partner designation provides New Hope with $100,000 in funding each year for the 2019-2021 funding cycle.
New Hope is a Christian social service agency that serves the needy, providing assistance with food, housing, utilities, transportation, job training, employment, and youth programming, all in service to their Vision Statement of “Every Life Transformed.”
New Hope will partner with the Hanover CommunityAid store to collaboratively achieve the goal of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Hanover Store Manager Lisa Noble said “…the entire Hanover team is excited to see how this close partnership will benefit our employees, customers, New Hope, and the community at large.”
The Major Partner program began in 2010 and has provided $13.5 million in funding over the past 10 years to meet basic human needs in practical and tangible ways, in accordance with the company’s scriptural mandate from James 2:15-16. The announcement of five Major Partners for the next funding cycle marks a new chapter for the company as they partner with nonprofit organizations with a proven track record of positive change in meeting local needs.
Rob Kole, board president, said, “We are eager to see how pairing a highly effective, local non-profit organization with each one of our retail stores results in positive and sustainable impact.” A sixth Major Partner will be chosen following the opening of CommunityAid’s sixth retail store in York, Pa., this fall.
CommunityAid is a faith-based organization founded in 2009 with main offices in Mechanicsburg, Pa. The company’s mission is trifold: Operating retail stores providing affordable clothing; employing more than 450 people; and using funds generated by operations to support community-based programs.
The business model that drives vibrant growth relies upon a collaboration with more than 760 churches, civic organizations, and community groups. Utilizing more than 1400 donation bins throughout Central Pennsylvania, the organizational lifeblood is people working in service to others. The company currently operates five retail stores (Mechanicsburg, Hanover, Selinsgrove, Lancaster, and Harrisburg), with the York store’s anticipated opening scheduled for this fall.
