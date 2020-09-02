Young readers of all ages will find storybooks, picture books, mysteries, histories, sports stories, short stories, classics, adventures, and more at the 13th annual free Children’s Book Fair at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in York Springs on Saturday, Sept. 12, according to a release.
The book fair will be held outdoors on the lawn behind the Parish House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
