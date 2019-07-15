U.S. Senate
Sen. Robert Casey (D)
Sen. Patrick Toomey (R)
July 9
Nomination PN370: Daniel Aaron Bress, of California, to be United States Circuit Judge for the Ninth Circuit
Casey — nay; Toomey — yea; confirmed 53-45
July 10
Nomination PN255: T. Kent Wetherell II, of Florida, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Florida
Casey — yea; Toomey — yea; confirmed 78-15
Nomination PN246: J. Nicholas Ranjan, of Pennsylvania, to be United States District Judge for the Western District of Pennsylvania
Casey — yea; Toomey — yea; confirmed 80-14
Nomination PN234: Damon Ray Leichty, of Indiana, to be United States District Judge for the Northern District of Indiana
Casey — yea; Toomey — yea; confirmed 85-10
July 11
Nomination PN345: Robert L. King, of Kentucky, to be Assistant Secretary for Postsecondary Education, Department of Education
Casey — nay; Toomey — yea; confirmed 56-37
Nomination PN177: John P. Pallasch, of Kentucky, to be an Assistant Secretary of Labor
Casey — nay; Toomey — yea; confirmed 54-39
Nomination PN80: Peter C. Wright, of Michigan, to be Assistant Administrator, Office of Solid Waste, Environmental Protection Agency
Casey — nay; Toomey — yea; confirmed 52-38
U.S. House
Rep. John Joyce (R-13)
July 9
H.R. 2515: To amend the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 to amend the definition of whistleblower, to extend the anti-retaliation protections provided to whistleblowers, and for other purposes.
Joyce — yea; passed 410-12
H.R. 3050: Expanding Investment in Small Businesses Act of 2019
Joyce — yea; passed 417-2
H.R. 2409: Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators Act
Joyce — yea; passed 413-7
July 10
H.Res. 476: Providing for consideration of the bill (H.R. 2500) to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2020 for military activities of the Department of Defense and for military construction, to prescribe military personnel strengths for such fiscal year, and for other purposes, and providing for consideration of motions to suspend the rules.
Joyce — no; passed 234-197
H.R. 1044: Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019: This bill increases the per-country cap on family-based immigrant visas from 7% of the total number of such visas available that year to 15%, and eliminates the 7% cap for employment-based immigrant visas. It also removes an offset that reduced the number of visas for individuals from China.
The bill also establishes transition rules for employment-based visas from FY2020-FY2022, by reserving a percentage of EB-2 (workers with advanced degrees or exceptional ability), EB-3 (skilled and other workers), and EB-5 (investors) visas for individuals not from the two countries with the largest number of recipients of such visas. Of the unreserved visas, not more than 85% shall be allotted to immigrants from any single country.
Joyce — nay; passed 365-65
July 12
H.Amdt. 558 (Ocasio-Cortez) to H.R. 2500: To prohibit the President from deploying troops on the southern border if the purpose of this deployment is to enforce immigration law.
Joyce — no; failed 179-241
H.Amdt. 559 (Ocasio-Cortez) to H.R. 2500: To prohibit the President from using the authorized funds to detain undocumented immigrants in Department of Defense facilities.
Joyce — no; failed 173-245
H.R. 2500: National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020
Joyce — no; passed 220-197
H.R. 1327: To extend authorization for the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund of 2001 through fiscal year 2092, and for other purposes.
Joyce — yea; passed 402-12
Pa. Senate
Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33)
The state Senate has conducted no business this month.
Pa. House
Rep. Dan Moul (R-91)
Rep. Torren Ecker (R-193)
The state House has conducted no business this month.
More information on state government activity can be found at https://www.legis.state.pa.us/.
More information on federal government elected officials’ activities can be found at https://www.govtrack.us/congress/votes#.
