The Gordon Lightfoot concert scheduled for Thursday, July 25 at 8 p.m. at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater has been postponed. The artist suffered a leg injury preventing him from traveling.
The concert will be rescheduled, with a new performance date to be announced as soon as possible. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date. All ticket buyers will be notified immediately when a new date is confirmed.
Refunds for purchased tickets are available upon request by calling the Majestic Theater Box Office at (717)337-8200 or by visiting in person at 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. The box office is open Monday through Saturday 12-7 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.