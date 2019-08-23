Hello. I’m taking time out from watching the perky, lovely hummingbirds, other birds, butterflies at flowers and feeders along with other animals, to bring you the update news of Upper Adams and sounds like we are getting a shower of much needed rain (it has been so dry lately — use extra care and don’t burn). There is plenty to see and do here in the middle of August (where does time go so fast?). It is back to school time as days grow shorter, leaves start to turn colors and harvesting of fruits/veggies are in full swing. Now is the time to enjoy the blessings that God has given us to enjoy. Just take one day at a time. Meanwhile have a nice week, please pray for peace, the troops and our families, and please keep in touch.
If you have news to share, please call 717-677-7554 or leave a message.
We send birthday wishes to: Jeff Bretzman, Bendersville, Sylvia Plank, Biglerville and Roger Taylor, Aspers on Aug. 25; Kelly (Cutitta) Lang, Gardners on Aug. 28, Fay Heller, Biglerville, Rick Phillips, New Oxford and Mrs. Adrian Slaybaugh on Sept. 1. We wish you a great time. Enjoy your special days.
Happy anniversary and sincere congratulations to these wonderful couples:
*Dave and Anna Mae Cook, York Springs, Martin and Rosemary Shenk on Aug. 26; Eddie and Sharon Pritt, Orrtanna, Pastor Wes and Jess (Formerly Bendersville) on Aug. 27; Gerald and Marianna Henkey, York Springs on Aug. 30; Harold and Brenda Weaver, York Springs on Aug. 31 and to Rick and Kathy Bowers, Biglerville on Sept. 1. Way to go, keep going for more!
*This might be a good time to check out some of these upcoming events:
Saturday, Aug. 24, 10-4 — Start out early and journey to York Springs Community Day, held in an around Griest Park, with plenty of good food, music, games and much more to enjoy.
Saturday, Aug. 24, noon-3 p.m. — If you purchased your tickets, then go enjoy the Annual Chicken & Crab Feed by Biglerville Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary, held at Biglerville Legion Woods, For more information, call 717-677-8373 or 717-677-0355.
Saturday, Aug. 24, noon to dusk — For over 175 years, the Old Time Annual Picnic at Buchanan Valley Saint Ignatius Church has been well known for delicious chicken and ham dinners, games, bingo, music and more. Watch the Gettysburg Times for more details.
Sunday, Aug. 25, 1:30 p.m. — Time for some fun, food and fellowship for the popular bingo by Heidlersburg Fire Co. Doors open at noon, food for sale. They wish to say thanks for the successful 2019 Firemen’s Carnival, as well as help and support.
Saturday, Aug. 31, 7:45 a.m. — Please take the time to come and enjoy Community Prayer Breakfast at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Biglerville with a special message by Erin Rodgers. Note: There will be no breakfast Sept. 28.
Sept. 21, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. — SpiritTrust Lutheran Village, Gettysburg, Old Harrisburg Road, and Trivent will host great food, entertainment, flea market, baked goods, peach sundaes, sandwiches, soup and more. This is one you won’t want to miss.
The 55th National Apple Harvest Festival will be first held Oct. 5-6 and 12-13 at South Mountain Fairgrounds with plenty to see and do. More details later in the Gettysburg Times.
Have a nice week, stay safe and God bless you until we meet again.
Thought of the week: Thank you God for everything in our lives — the good the bad. Some were blessings and some were lessons (as quoted in bulletin).
“Around Upper Adams” with Ruth Bretzman is published in the Gettysburg Times every Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.