Adams County 4-H member, Charlotte Forman of York Springs, participated in the Pennsylvania 4-H Small Animal Essay Contest, placing third in the Division II, ages 11-13. Her essay focused on her dog project about her own dog, Knight.
Pennsylvania 4-H programs provide opportunities for youth to expand and test their knowledge on almost any subject through projects and contests. The 4-H Small Animal Essay Contest offers members, ages 8 through 18, from across the state a chance to showcase the skills they have learned while working on their project. The contest focuses on projects about dogs, cats, poultry, rabbits, cavies, hamsters, gerbils, rats, mice, and reptiles.
Essays contestants were required to write about their project that included five categories; description of specific animal care and life skills and knowledge learned and practiced, how the skills learned from participation in the project affects the 4-H’ers behavior and the rest of his or her life, the responsibilities assumed in the care of the animal(s), community service, leadership, citizenship responsibilities assumed through the project, and creativity, grammar, and neatness. Essays were grouped in divisions by the members’ age: Division I, ages 8-10; Division II, ages 11-13; and Division III, ages 14-18.
Administered in Pennsylvania by Penn State Extension, 4-H is a community of more than 6 million young people across America learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. Penn State Extension 4-H youth development educators in all 67 counties throughout the commonwealth administer local 4-H programs through non-formal education and outreach. To find your local program, visit the Penn State Extension website at https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h.
