It’s time again to rally through Adams County at the 21st Annual Fall Classic Road Rally on Saturday, Oct. 19.
Each year the road rally fundraiser guides more than 50 driver-navigator teams on a road trip over the county’s least-traveled roads at the peak of fall foliage colors. Teams follow numbered route instructions, participating in activities at stops along the route, and searching for clues to answer questions relating to land conservation in the county, all with the aim of sparking community interest in preserving the county’s rural lands and character.
Those who prefer not to drive the route may participate aboard the rally bus, which includes complimentary refreshments and commentary from a tour guide.
Every road rally has a theme, and this year’s is “A Mad Hatter’s Taste of Adams County.”
Costumes are highly encouraged. The rally planning committee has already chosen its costumes, the Mad Hatter, March Hare, Cheshire Cat, Tweedledee, Tweedledum, and more. Prizes will be awarded for the best-dressed team at the Finish Line Party. This year, each stop along the rally route will feature a tasting from one of Adams County’s food purveyors.
You don’t have to pay, teams can drive for free. Sign up just one road rally sponsor, and you and your team will receive free entry for up to four people to the road rally and the Finish Line Party.
There are four categories with various rewards for sponsors, so there’s something for everyone.
Then get a rally team organized and brush up on Alice in Wonderland trivia. Register early because space is limited, only 60 teams will be able to participate this year.
The rally offers an opportunity for community organizations to connect with land preservation enthusiasts by sponsoring the event. Organizations and individuals are encouraged to participate in the road rally as community sponsors. Sponsorships start at $300 ($200 for nonprofits) and include free registration and Finish Line Party tickets for up to four people, recognition in the rally’s full-color event program, linked recognition on the land conservancy website, print recognition in the Gettysburg Times following the event, the opportunity to contribute branded items to team goodie bags, and more. All sponsorships contribute to advancing the Land Conservancy of Adams County’s mission of preserving the county’s rural lands and character.
For more information and complete sponsorship benefits, interested community organizations and individuals are invited to contact the land conservancy at LCAC@adamscounty.us.
