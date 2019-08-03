Bonneauville
The Bonneauville Narcotics Anonymous group will meet Sunday at 7 p.m. at the schoolhouse, behind St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12 E. Hanover St.
Biglerville
Annual Plank Reunion will be held today at Oakside Park, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chicken will be served. Please bring covered dish and item for White Elephant sale.
Fairfield
CoDa, a support group for anyone wanting to recover from enabling or participating in a dysfunctional family system (such as drugs, alcohol, mental illness, domestic or sexual abuse), will meet Tuesday, from 7-8 p.m. at the Fairfield Mennonite Church. For more information on CoDependents Anonymous, call 717-642-8936.
Gettysburg
The Gettysburg Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets today at 7:30 a.m. and noon and on Sunday at 7 p.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, located at the corner of Stratton and York streets.
——
Boy Scout Troop 73, for boys 11 to 18 years old, will meet Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church on Baltimore Street.
——
Insight Meditation Community of Gettysburg will hold a dharma & weekly meditation talk on Sunday’s from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalists Church, 136 S. Stratton St. Open to the public and free of charge.
——
Stop by AAA Gettysburg to pick up an Apple Harvest discount promo code. Also, AAA Central Penn will hold a mature driving course on Sept. 4 and Sept. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Thomas-Harbaugh Library, Biglerville. Sign up for the course at the AAA office or call 717-334-1155.
——
Climate Up Close, a group of climate scientists from Princeton, Harvard and UC Berkley who believe Americans should reach their own judgments about climate science by seeing the evidence for themselves and putting their questions directly to climate scientists, will be in Gettysburg on Sunday, Aug. 4. The public is invited to two events: a presentation and question period 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St James Lutheran Church, corner of York and Stratton streets, and a potluck and conversation at Unitarian Universalist of Gettysburg, 136 S. Stratton St., 12:15-2 p.m. All are welcome.
——
The first block of Breckenridge St. will host a block party for National Night Out, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 6. There will be door prizes and music by Ultimix DJ’s.
Littlestown
Littlestown High School Class of ‘59 will hold its 60th Class Reunion on Aug. 8, at Hoss’s Restaurant, Carlisle Street, Hanover. Gather at 11 a.m. Spouses, guests and former classmates are all welcome. Lunch at noon.
New Oxford
“Sharing Memories of the 1974 New Oxford Centennial Celebration — A Community Conversation,” sponsored by the New Oxford Area Historical Society and led by Mike Schen, board member, is slated for Sunday, Aug. 4, 1-2 p.m. at Cross Keys Village – The Brethren Home, Harmony Ridge Center, Ensemble Room.
